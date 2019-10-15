Escambia County to Auction Pensacola Beach Sign

1  of  2
UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

Escambia County will auction the iconic Pensacola Beach Sailfish sign during a live public auction Tuesday, Oct. 22. The auction includes two sailfish signs, starburst sign and the arrow sign. Live bidding will commence Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Pensacola Beach Sheriff’s substation parking lot, located at 43 Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach.

The purchaser will be responsible for the winning bid, plus 7.5% sales tax, and the total must be paid by close of business Wednesday, Oct. 23. Payment will only be accepted in the following forms: cash, certified check, company check, cashier’s check and money order. 

The winning bidder(s) must remove the signs within 10 days of the auction and must provide their own transportation and loading assistance. The removal of all signs will require the use of a crane. A FDOT permit will be required if the starburst sign is taken off the beach. 

For more information, contact Tara Cannon at tdcannon@myescambia.com or 850-595-4996. 

