ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) A 13-year-old girl disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding Gabrielle Polnitz. She was last seen in the 8700 block of Figland Avenue.

If you know where Polnitz is, please call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.