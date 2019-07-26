Escambia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man.

28-year-old Terry Lynn Alexander was last seen Friday morning at his home off Miton Drive between 2-3 a.m. He is a 5’8, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue shorts and he wears prescription glasses.

It was reported that Terry Alexander was seen walking in the area off of Barrancas Avenue. If you see Terry Alexander, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.