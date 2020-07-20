Escambia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child, possible runaway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 14-year-old boy. Trey Carter was last seen on July 19th along Chemstrand Road. It is possible that Trey could have runaway. Trey was wearing black shorts, a blue t-shirt, and black tennis shoes. If you know where Trey is at, please call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.
LATEST STORIES
- Wave Transit System temporarily suspends Monday, July 20, 2020
- Mississippi governor to extend mask mandate order; adds 10 more counties
- Which dog breeds are most affected by extreme heat?
- Newsfeed Now: Kanye West holds political rally; Jellyfish invasion
- Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally in North Charleston