Escambia County sheriff to face deposition today over sex ring lawsuit

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan is set to give a deposition at 1 p.m. today over the sex ring lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Morgan did nothing to stop an alleged deputy sex ring. Leah Manning, a former nurse at the sheriff’s office, accused Morgan of being one of her sexual partners.

Morgan denied the accusation in a press conference on Wednesday. Manning’s husband Doug was a deputy at the time. The two were convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior and sent to prison in 2016.