Escambia County schools clothing closet open, accepting donations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With school back in session, the Escambia County School District has a cost-free solution to those who need a little help with getting new school clothes.

The Escambia County School District Clothes Closet, located at the Jaqueline Harris Preparatory Academy off Highway 29 in Pensacola, is giving away clothing for children who receive a referral indicating they’re in need. Students in the Escambia County School District can receive a referral to the closet via a school administrator or social services.

Some churches also give out referrals to the closet, said Jacqueline Harris Director Celestine Lewis. Lewis told News 5 it is the district’s mission to make sure every child is clothed in clean clothes that fit.

“Every child should be clean with fitting apparel,” Lewis said. “Children have a tendency to do better when they feel when they walk in, they are like their peers.”

The closet is also accepting donations, including uniforms, pants, jeans, shirts, dresses, blouses, coats, gloves, new socks and underwear, and other items. The closet only accepts clean clothes.

Donations can be dropped off during school hours, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to the Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy’s front office.

The closet will be open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to clothe students.