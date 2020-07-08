Escambia County School District to share plans for reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas will host a press conference this afternoon to provide information about the upcoming school year. The conference will provide parents, teachers, and staff members about the plan to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order earlier this week, stating that all brick and mortar schools must reopen in August. You can read more about that decision here.

The press conference is set for 1:30 this afternoon.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories