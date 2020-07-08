Escambia County School District to share plans for reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas will host a press conference this afternoon to provide information about the upcoming school year. The conference will provide parents, teachers, and staff members about the plan to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order earlier this week, stating that all brick and mortar schools must reopen in August. You can read more about that decision here.

The press conference is set for 1:30 this afternoon.

