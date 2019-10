Escambia County School District Congratulates Teachers of the Year

ECSD NEWS RELEASE:

Oct. 17, 2019 ECSD Announces Teachers of the Year for 2021

The Escambia County School District congratulates each of these outstanding teachers who have been selected by their peers to represent their schools as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

SCHOOL TEACHER NAME Alternative Education Denise Barnett Jim Allen Elementary Anne Fillingim Jim C. Bailey Middle Maureen Harden Bellview Elementary Dana Sharp Bellview Middle Michelle Lingo Beulah Academy of Science Wes Hillman Beulah Elementary Kadee Barnett Beulah Middle School Leanne Jenkins Blue Angels Elementary Jennifer Hausner Bratt Elementary Erin Bryant Brentwood Elementary Jessica Haupt Brown-Barge Middle Carrie McGugin Byrneville Elementary Susan Moorhead Camelot Academy Venise Evans Hellen Caro Elementary Andrea Lowery N. B. Cook Elementary Christine Rathbun Cordova Park Elementary Kari Graham Ensley Elementary Vonda Hawk Escambia High Michael G. Davis Escambia Westgate Deborah Melton Exceptional Student Education Rayeko McCartan Ferry Pass Elementary Dorie Nickerson Ferry Pass Middle Carol Cleaver Global Learning Academy Brandi Finch Reinhardt Holm Elementary Lynette Chandler Kingsfield Elementary School Rachel Weber Lakeview School David Meredith Lincoln Park Elementary Shirley Luster R. C. Lipscomb Elementary Faye Pryor-Wiggins Longleaf Elementary Megan Sims L. D. McArthur Elementary Mindy Resmondo Molino Park Elementary Pamela Maraman-Barnes Montclair Elementary School Jacqueline Chabot Myrtle Grove Elementary Colleen Van Deusen Navy Point Elementary David Vaughn Northview High Barbara Luker Oakcrest Elementary Jaclyn Summers Pensacola High (c/o David Williams) Alan Robinson (Deceased) Pine Forest High Jeffrey H. Creel Pine Meadow Elementary Pamela Garrison Pleasant Grove Elementary Elizabeth “Liz” Cheney Ransom Middle Jodi Woods Scenic Heights Elementary Sherdina Baker O. J. Semmes Elementary Kathryn Lovely Sherwood Elementary Tamika Wyrick George Stone Technical Center Anthony Wiggins A. K. Suter Elementary Darian Martin J. M. Tate High Athena (Tena) Gindl Ernest Ward Middle Lee Barren Warrington Elementary Teresa Sanderson Warrington Middle Marlena Lewis Booker T. Washington High Mary Kate Griffith C. A. Weis Elementary Cindy Speed West Florida High Cheyenna Novotny West Pensacola Elementary Kimberly Wolford J. H. Workman Middle School Yohana Durango

