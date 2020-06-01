Escambia County School District announces graduation plans

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District has announced graduation dates for 2020 seniors. The majority of graduations will take place at the Pensacola Bay Center.

A media release says after consultation with state and local officials, dates for graduation in Escambia County are as follows:

Date/Time Location

Monday, June 22, 2020‬

‪9:30 a.m. Escambia Virtual School & George Stone/Pensacola High School‬

‪4:00 p.m. Escambia High School/Pensacola Bay Center‬



‪Tuesday, June 23, 2020‬

‪9:00 a.m. West Florida High School/Pensacola Bay Center‬

‪2:00 p.m. Pine Forest High School/Pensacola Bay Center‬

‪7:00 p.m. Tate High School/Pensacola Bay Center‬



‪Wednesday, June 24, 2020‬

‪9:00 a.m. Pensacola High School/Pensacola Bay Center‬

‪2:00 p.m. Northview High School/Pensacola Bay Center‬

‪7:00 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School/Pensacola Bay Center‬



The school district says important safety measures will be added to those graduation ceremonies.

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the release says:

Ceremonies will be live streamed. Remote viewing is encouraged.

Participation in graduation ceremonies is voluntary

Face masks are encouraged

Bags of any kind (tote bags, backpacks, etc.) are discouraged

Seating is general admission, with six (6) tickets provided to each graduating student and distributed by their school

Absolutely no replacement of lost tickets

Graduation times have been scheduled to allow the Pensacola Bay Center to be sanitized after each ceremony

No congregating after graduation ceremonies; graduates and families should go directly to their vehicles and exit the property promptly

Graduates will be allowed to keep their cap and gown, and return these items to schools at a later date. This allows families to celebrate and take pictures with their graduates

Graduates and guests will maintain social distancing while in the Pensacola Bay Center

Anyone who has recently traveled outside of the country, had a fever within the last 14 days, or in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive will be asked not to attend.

All graduations will be live streamed for the general public for family members and friends who cannot attend, or to watch at a later time.

