Escambia County School District announces graduation plans

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District has announced graduation dates for 2020 seniors. The majority of graduations will take place at the Pensacola Bay Center.
A media release says after consultation with state and local officials, dates for graduation in Escambia County are as follows:
Date/Time Location
Monday, June 22, 2020
9:30 a.m. Escambia Virtual School & George Stone/Pensacola High School
4:00 p.m. Escambia High School/Pensacola Bay Center
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
9:00 a.m. West Florida High School/Pensacola Bay Center
2:00 p.m. Pine Forest High School/Pensacola Bay Center
7:00 p.m. Tate High School/Pensacola Bay Center
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
9:00 a.m. Pensacola High School/Pensacola Bay Center
2:00 p.m. Northview High School/Pensacola Bay Center
7:00 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School/Pensacola Bay Center
The school district says important safety measures will be added to those graduation ceremonies.
In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the release says:
- Ceremonies will be live streamed. Remote viewing is encouraged.
- Participation in graduation ceremonies is voluntary
- Face masks are encouraged
- Bags of any kind (tote bags, backpacks, etc.) are discouraged
- Seating is general admission, with six (6) tickets provided to each graduating student and distributed by their school
- Absolutely no replacement of lost tickets
- Graduation times have been scheduled to allow the Pensacola Bay Center to be sanitized after each ceremony
- No congregating after graduation ceremonies; graduates and families should go directly to their vehicles and exit the property promptly
- Graduates will be allowed to keep their cap and gown, and return these items to schools at a later date. This allows families to celebrate and take pictures with their graduates
- Graduates and guests will maintain social distancing while in the Pensacola Bay Center
- Anyone who has recently traveled outside of the country, had a fever within the last 14 days, or in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive will be asked not to attend.
All graduations will be live streamed for the general public for family members and friends who cannot attend, or to watch at a later time.
