Escambia County not closing beaches, encouraging spring breakers to practice social distancing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will not be closing beaches due to coronavirus at this time, officials announced Tuesday. Officials are asking however that spring breakers practice social distancing and not gather in groups of more than 10. Officials say there are more than 25 miles of beaches in the area, so there is plenty of room to spread out.

Officials also asked parents to speak with high school students who are gathering in large groups during spring break, saying young people are not immune.

Escambia County had its first case of coronavirus announced Monday night.

