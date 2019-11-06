Escambia County mourns the loss of fire chief killed on duty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County is mourning the loss of Dwain S. Bradshaw, age 41, a Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue Station #1 in Bellview and Volunteer Assistant District Chief for ECFR Station #2 in Beulah, who was killed this morning while on scene responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Muscogee Bridge.

“The Escambia County family lost a true hero and dedicated public servant today,” County Administrator Janice Gilley said. “Our hearts go out to Dwain Bradshaw’s family, loved ones, and all of the men and women of Escambia County Fire Rescue who are grieving the loss of their colleague and friend. I, along with the Board of County Commissioners, ask that you please keep all first responders in your prayers as they continue to selflessly risk their lives every day to protect and serve the public.”

Bradshaw was on scene responding to a fatal crash early this morning near the Florida/Alabama state line when he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported by Life Flight to Sacred Heart Hospital.

“I’d like to express my sincerest condolences to the family of Dwain Bradshaw as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “This is a tremendous loss for the Beulah community and all of Escambia County, and we will continue to pray for healing and strength for everyone who knew and loved Dwain.”

Interim Fire Chief Paul Williams said Bradshaw had been volunteering with Escambia County Fire Rescue since the late 1990s, but his experience expands beyond fire rescue, having served in law enforcement and in the military, most recently in the Mississippi Air National Guard. Bradshaw also served as a Department of Defense Firefighter onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Bradshaw taught many volunteer training classes for Escambia County Fire Rescue, where Williams said his outgoing personality and extensive knowledge made him well-liked by his students.

“He was one of the main ones that the volunteers liked as an instructor, so he taught quite a few classes for us here in the county,” Williams said. “He was just a really good instructor, and he was able to articulate the information very well.”

Williams said Bradshaw was preparing to step in as the District Chief for the Beulah station next year once the current chief retired. Bradshaw taught many classes with members of Escambia County Fire Rescue over the years, and Williams said the entire department is feeling the loss.

“The grief from the loss, it’ll be felt throughout the department,” Williams said.



Alabama Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.