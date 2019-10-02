Escambia County man arrested for hitting two deputies with his car

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG)- Escambia County deputies say a man is behind bars for hitting them with his car.

An arrest report says 20-year-old- Ch’Monterrius Garret was pulled over near the Wedgewood Community Center on Tuesday. Deputies say Garret had an active warrant for possession of a gun.

Authorities say Garret refused to get out of the car. They called for backup and one of the deputies opened Garret’s car door in an attempt to arrest him. At that time, the arrest report says Garret put his car in reverse, backed up, hit a deputy with the door and drug him several feet with the car and also hit another deputy.

The arrest report says there was then a pursuit and Garret was driving recklessly. Garret was caught on Webster and Calvary after running away.

The arrest report says there was a woman in the car who was crying hysterically and said she did not know Garret was going to flee. He faces multiple charges including assault on a law enforcement officer and kidnapping.