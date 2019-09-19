Escambia County man arrested for death of 8-month-old baby

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla, (WKRG) — Escambia County Deputies have arrested a man for the death of an 8-month-old, according to an arrest report.

Deputies say 32-year-old Courtland Freeman faces aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse charges for the death of Courtland Freeman Jr. The arrest report says on September 10, the boy was transported to the hospital because he stopped breathing. While at the hospital, authorities learned the boy had a fractured skull and had to be incubated to keep him alive.

Deputies made contact with a woman who’s a witness that says she woke up around 6:30 that morning and the boy was crying and a little fussy but seemed OK. The woman says she left the house to take Freeman’s daughter to school and when she got home the boy was still OK. Around 7:10 that morning, Freeman called the woman’s cell to tell his daughter he loved her and then the phone hung up according to the arrest report. The woman called back but she did not get an answer. A little later the woman’s grandmother called her back and told her to hurry home because Courtland Freeman Jr. was not breathing.

When she arrived home paramedics were already working on the boy. The boy died on September 16th. An autopsy showed the boy had five different skull fractures, with one on the left side of his skull being very severe. Freeman Sr, was arrested and he’s in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.