Escambia County man accused of sexually assaulting middle school-aged girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies say a man admitted to sexually assaulting a middle school-aged girl for over three years.

An arrest report says 37-year-old Adam Bryant started going into the victim’s bedroom years ago and would sexually assault her. Deputies say Bryant told the victim not to tell anyone. Bryant is a truck driver and admitted to leaving for weeks on end and returning home and assaulting the girl.

Bryant faces sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior charges.

