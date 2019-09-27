Escambia County man accused of sexually assaulting middle school-aged girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies say a man admitted to sexually assaulting a middle school-aged girl for over three years.
An arrest report says 37-year-old Adam Bryant started going into the victim’s bedroom years ago and would sexually assault her. Deputies say Bryant told the victim not to tell anyone. Bryant is a truck driver and admitted to leaving for weeks on end and returning home and assaulting the girl.
Bryant faces sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior charges.