Escambia County man accused of having sexual relationship with underage girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla, (WKRG) — Deputies say a 52-year-old man has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Deputies have arrested James Huggins, they say a report came from the minor’s grandmother after she searched the victim’s phone. The victim’s grandmother found videos of an unidentified man and girl having sex on the phone. The man was later identified as James Huggins according to the arrest report. The grandmother was concerned that Huggins was giving the victim drugs. There were also documents on the victim’s phone stating she had been having sex with Huggins, there were also pics of the victim with drug paraphernalia. Authorities caught up to Huggins at his home where the door was open to his trailer. Huggins was lying on the ground with his dog, he invited deputies inside where they asked him about the victim. Huggins faces a sexual assault and drug possession charges.