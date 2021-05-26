Escambia County K-9 tracks down gas station robbery suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracked down a man suspected of robbing a gas station on North Pace Boulevard Wednesday.

On May 26, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a gas station on the 3100-block of North Pace Boulevard in reference to a robbery that had recently taken place. The victim said a man approached them in the parking lot and asked for money. When the victim offered a small amount of cash, the suspect grabbed all of the cash the victim was holding.

Deputy Howell and K-9 Tebow began tracking the suspect. K-9 Tebow located Keith McPherson, 40, hiding on the 400-block of Norris Avenue. McPherson was arrested and charged with robbery and larceny.

