Escambia County Florida school district suspends travel, cancels field trips over coronavirus concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In attempt to prevent to the spread of COVID-19, the Escambia County School District will take the following preventative measures to restrict students and employees traveling within and out of its district:

—Effective immediately, all out-of-state travel for both students and staff members is suspended for the remainder of the school year.

— All student and staff in-state travel is suspended for the next 30 days.

— All student field trips will be suspended for a period of 30 days, and future requests will be evaluated after that time.

Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announced the decision Thursday afternoon. Thomas emphasized he does not want to close schools until it’s deemed necessary.

The school will work with parents and vendors on refunds related to money spent on field trips and other travel.

This story will be updated.