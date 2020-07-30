Escambia County, Florida School District releases amended schedule for the 2020-2021 school year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District has announced an amended schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.

First Semester/First Nine-Week Grading Period

August 17 – First day for teachers.

August 21 – First day for Education Support staff members.

August 24 – First day for students.

September 7, Labor Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.

October 27 – Last day of the first nine-week grading period.

Second Nine-week Grading Period

November 11, Veteran’s Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.

November 23 – 25, Fall Holiday – Teachers, students, 10-month and 11-month employees do not work these days.

November 26 & 27 – Thanksgiving Holiday – All schools and offices will be closed. All students and staff will be off.

December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021, Winter Break and Holidays – All schools and offices are closed.

January 4, 2021 – First day back for school staff and teachers.

January 5, 2021 – First day back for students.

January 15, 2021 – Last day of the second nine-week grading period and first semester.

Second Semester/Third Nine-Week Grading Period

January 18, 2021, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – All schools and offices will be closed.

March 15 – Spring Break – All students, teachers, 10-month and 11-month employees are off. Schools will be closed. District offices will be open.

March 26, 2021 – Last day for the third nine-week grading period.

Fourth Nine-Week Grading Period

April 2, 2021 – Teacher Work Day/Non-student day.

May 31, 2021, Memorial Day – All schools and offices will be closed.

June 2, 2021 – Last day for students, last day of the fourth nine-week grading period and the second semester.

June 4, 2021 – Last day for teachers and 10-month employees.

