Escambia County, Florida School District releases amended schedule for the 2020-2021 school year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District has announced an amended schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.
First Semester/First Nine-Week Grading Period
August 17 – First day for teachers.
August 21 – First day for Education Support staff members.
August 24 – First day for students.
September 7, Labor Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.
October 27 – Last day of the first nine-week grading period.
Second Nine-week Grading Period
November 11, Veteran’s Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.
November 23 – 25, Fall Holiday – Teachers, students, 10-month and 11-month employees do not work these days.
November 26 & 27 – Thanksgiving Holiday – All schools and offices will be closed. All students and staff will be off.
December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021, Winter Break and Holidays – All schools and offices are closed.
January 4, 2021 – First day back for school staff and teachers.
January 5, 2021 – First day back for students.
January 15, 2021 – Last day of the second nine-week grading period and first semester.
Second Semester/Third Nine-Week Grading Period
January 18, 2021, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – All schools and offices will be closed.
March 15 – Spring Break – All students, teachers, 10-month and 11-month employees are off. Schools will be closed. District offices will be open.
March 26, 2021 – Last day for the third nine-week grading period.
Fourth Nine-Week Grading Period
April 2, 2021 – Teacher Work Day/Non-student day.
May 31, 2021, Memorial Day – All schools and offices will be closed.
June 2, 2021 – Last day for students, last day of the fourth nine-week grading period and the second semester.
June 4, 2021 – Last day for teachers and 10-month employees.
