Escambia County, Florida school district announces plans for fall sports amid the pandemic

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has shared plans for the upcoming season for fall sports across the district.
Tryouts will take place from August 31st through September 4th. Formal practices will begin on September 7th. The first round of games will be played on September 18th and a formal schedule for the rest of the season has not yet been released.
Fans will be allowed but numbers will be limited. There must be social distancing in the stands and guests must wear masks.
