Escambia County, Fla., deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed the Synovus Bank on 9 Mile Road and University Parkway.

It happened at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.









LATEST STORIES