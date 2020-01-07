ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed the Synovus Bank on 9 Mile Road and University Parkway.
It happened at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.
LATEST STORIES
- Escambia County Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect
- Minnesota officer in critical condition after being shot in the head
- Escambia County, Fla., deputies searching for bank robbery suspect
- Newsfeed Now for January 7: LSU superfan; Veterans give back to fellow veteran
- WATCH: How to navigate Diverging Diamond