Escambia County, Fla. adding hand-washing stations for homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Neighborhood and Human Services staff has placed mobile hand-washing stations at two homeless shelters in Escambia County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A county media release says the hand-washing stations are at Waterfront Rescue Mission, 380 W. Herman St., and the Alfred Washburn Center, 31 Murphy Lanez. These stations are funded through utilization of Community Development Block Grant funding, the release says.

The hand-washing stations have been placed in strategic areas surrounding the buildings to allow homeless individuals to practice good hygiene and hand-washing techniques.

The county says Waterfront Mission is currently open and providing limited day services, walk up lunch, and limited overnight stay for men.

The Alfred Washburn Center is also open and providing to-go meals, showers and laundry facilities for homeless individuals.

You can find more information about these agencies online at www.waterfrontmission.org and www.alfredwashburn.org.

