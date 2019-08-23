Escambia County deputies seize hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs this week

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Escambia County Deputies held a press conference Friday afternoon to talk about two major drugs busts in the last two days. Deputies say they searched a home on Davis Highway and arrested Jeffrey O’hara and April Brown.

“In this particular search warrant we recovered 121 grams of meth, 26 grams of heroin, two guns and 400 dollars in cash,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said.

Deputies also raided a home on Fairfield and found more drugs. They arrested James Small, Robert Fails and Patrick Lee Mack.

“We found 212 grams of crack cocaine, that has a value upwards of $220,000,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said. “They recovered 438 grams of powdered cocaine and that has a value upwards of 50 thousand. Two grams of marijuana and 1,000 dollars in cash.”

Investigators say a lot of the drugs are coming from South America and Mexico.”