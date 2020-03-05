Escambia County deputies searching for missing and endangered man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County, Florida are searching for a missing and endangered man. 44-year-old Jonny Vo was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket, a white t-shirt, and khaki cargo shorts. Jonny has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 150 pounds and stands at 5’5. If you know where Jonny is at, please call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

Jonny Vo

