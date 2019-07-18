Escambia County deputies search for woman who’s been missing for 27 years

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG)- Escambia County Deputies are searching for a woman who disappeared when she was 15 years old.

Michelle Eck was last seen in June of 1992 walking on Patricia and West Cerny Roads near Fairfield Drive. Deputies have provided the public with a photo age-progressed by 38 years.

Eck never made it to her friend’s house and has not been seen since. All of her clothing and her purse was left behind. Authorities think she was a victim of violence. If you have any info contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.