ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are asking for help locating a missing and endangered adult.

Jamila Johnson was last seen Thursday on Hyacinth Drive. She was wearing blue yoga pants and a blue long-sleeved t-shirt with vertical stripes.

Deputies say Jamila may be in need of medical attention. If you see her you’re asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.