Escambia County deputies locate two missing children

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG)- UPDATE 8:00 AM (7/30/2019): Escambia County Deputies say they have located the missing juveniles.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in Escambia County are looking for two missing children. They posted this message to their Facebook page Tuesday morning:

Help Us Locate: Missing Endangered Veronica Giulietti, DOB: 8/8/06, and Missing Juvenile Derek Lee, DOB: 2/20/04 *share

Veronica Giulietti was last seen leaving her home around 10:45 PM on Monday night near the 5500-block of Empire Drive after an argument with her mom. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with an unknown logo on the front. Veronica is a white female, 5’2”, 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Derek Lee, her boyfriend, was last seen on Tuesday morning around midnight after hearing Veronica had not returned home. Derek was last seen near the 7400-block of Cora Lane around midnight wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and black jeans. He is a white male, 5’7”, 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that Veronica and Derek might be together. If anyone has any information on the location of Veronica and/or Derek, please call the ECSO at 436-9620.