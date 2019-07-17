Escambia County collecting supplies for upcoming school year

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District is collecting supplies for this upcoming school year. It’s called “Stuff the Bus” and community members are asked to donate supplies at several different collection events on Wednesday and Thursday. Financial donations will be accepted and used to buy more supplies.

This year’s supply wish list includes: #2 pencils, pens, Crayola crayons, glue sticks, folders with pockets, three-ring binders, dry erase markers, Fiskars scissors, bound composition notebooks, spiral notebooks and plastic pencil boxes. In addition, paper is highly appreciated – wide-ruled, college-ruled, or copy/printer paper.

July 17, 2019:

Walmart on Creighton Rd., 10:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.

Walmart on Mobile Hwy., 10:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.



July 18, 2019

Walmart on Navy Blvd., 10:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.

Walmart on Hwy. 29, 10:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.



In addition, supplies may be dropped off with any of these businesses before July 17th:

Ascend Performance Materials – 3000 Old Chemstrand Rd. Cantonment, FL 32533

Beach Community Bank – 33 West Garden Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

Beach Community Bank – 4465 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503

Beach Community Bank – 9329 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32534

Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA – 165 E. Intendencia St., Pensacola, FL 32502

Central Credit Union of Florida – 308 N. Spring St., Pensacola, FL 32501

Central Credit Union of Florida – 6200 North “W” St., Pensacola, FL 32505

Central Credit Union of Florida – 4964 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503

Central Credit Union of Florida – 1200 E. Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola, FL 32514

Comfort Dental Care (Pensacola) – 5700 N. Davis Hwy. #1, Pensacola, FL 32503

Cuts By Us – 2620 Creighton Rd. Pensacola, FL 32504

CycleBar – 1765 E. Nine Mile Rd. Suite A03, Pensacola, FL 32514

Duncan McCall – 4400 Bayou Blvd. Suite 11, Pensacola, FL 32503

First City Art Center – 1060 N. Guillemard St., Pensacola, FL 32501

Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten – 208 Newman Ave., Pensacola, FL 32506

Goodwill Easterseals of the Gulf Coast – 1715 E. Lovie Rd., Pensacola, FL 32514

Gulf Coast Annual Creole Festival (July 5& 6 only) – Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St., Pensacola, FL 32502

Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery – 543 Fontaine St., Pensacola, FL 32503

Junior League of Pensacola – 2016 W. Garden St., Pensacola, FL 32502

Mojo Elite Sportz Center – 1901 North “T” St. Pensacola, FL 32505

Pen Air Federal Credit Union – 1495 E. Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola, FL 32514

Pensacola Athletic Center – 7700 US 98,, Pensacola, FL 32506

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity — 300 W. Leonard St., Pensacola, FL 32501

Sprint – 5046 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503

The Burger Factory – 6907 N 9th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504

All donated supplies will go to Escambia County School District’s Central Warehouse where they will be sorted, divided and packed up for delivery to ECSD schools during scheduled warehouse supply deliveries. Every donation will be put to good use and they are greatly appreciated.

Your Help is Still Needed: Volunteers are still needed at the collection events, as well as the sorting and packing event. To see what times are open and sign up, go to: https://uwwf.galaxydigital.com/need/?



Additional Event: Stuff the Bus Sorting and Packing Day



Escambia County School District’s Central Warehouse, July 20, 8:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m.

51 E. Texar Drive, Pensacola, FL 32503 (across the street from the J.E. Hall Center). Go to: https://uwwf.galaxydigital.com/need/? To sign up to volunteer. For the packing and sorting day, safety dictates that closed-toe shoes are required. Volunteers who arrive not wearing closed-toe shoes will be turned away. Volunteers must be 16 years and older (anyone under 18 must have a parent/guardian with them).