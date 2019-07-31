Escambia County Animal Shelter offering reduced adoption rates in August

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Animal Shelter is making it a bit easier for you to adopt a pet this summer.

The shelter, located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive, has reduced its adoption fees in August to $40 for dogs and $20 for cats. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, a microchip, a heart worm test and the initial vaccinations, including rabies vaccinations, according to an Escambia County media release.

There is an addition license fee of $11 that is required to be purchased at the time of the adoption.

John Robinson, Escambia County animal services manager, said the reduced rates are used to get people adopting pets in the summer time when the number of pets the shelter takes in increases.

Additionally, it’s the shelters goal, Robinson said, to get pets adopted and “complete families.”

“Adding a dog or a cat to your family … it just adds that one more critter in your house that gives you somebody to bond with and get you through those tough times,” Robinson said.

The shelter is open Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the shelter at 850-595-3075.