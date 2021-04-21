Escambia Co. Schools offer extra summer school options and go back to traditional learning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School District (ECSD) will be going back to “normal” for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district announced they will not have any more remote learning for students but will offer a virtual learning option. Mask will also be optional for students.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith about the decision and what else they are doing to help students who have been struggling

ECSD reported over 7,500 students were underperforming and that’s why they are wanting students back in the classroom.

Dr. Tim Smith says, “We will still have an option for parents and families who may have a little concern and that is our Escambia County Virtual School. The difference with that platform is we still want students to stay there the whole time because it’s like a separate school.”

This means no more blended learning options for students. You must pick between their virtual program or in-class learning.

It’s a decision they hope will help decrease the learning gap many students have faced during the pandemic.

The district will also be embracing students to look into summer school, providing more classes than they than ever have before.

“We are trying to have the biggest summer school we have ever had,” says Dr. Smith. “So we have opened up to every elementary school, our middle schools, and our high schools. So we wanted to take out any hurdles.”

Normally they cluster students during summer school, having them go to different campuses and focusing on broader subjects.

Now it will be available at all their schools with more teachers to help with more specific learning troubles.

“We really encourage parents to take advantage of summer school. We need our students especially our students who have lagged and struggled we really need them in summer school,” says Dr. Smith.

This will be funded by ESSR funds and CARES Act dollars.

Summer school is not required but they do ask parents to go ahead and register as soon as possible if interested. They will also be providing their first-ever kindergarten summer school class for any students who are about to enroll for the upcoming year.

