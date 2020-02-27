Escambia Co. Alabama schools address social media threats

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District is investigating threats made on social media about “students and administrators at Escambia County Middle School.”
In a Facebook post, school officials say the sheriff’s department as well as the Atmore Police Department are looking into the “threatening post.”
Deputies and police will be on site at Escambia County Middle School Thursday to “provide security and support,” and “school personnel will have additional safety measures in place.”
Anyone with information about the social media posts is asked to call the school at 251-368-9105, the sheriff’s Department at 251-867-0304 or the Atmore Police Department at 251-368-9141.
