Equipment failure causes power outages in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents in Fairhope may be experiencing loss of power right now on the Eastern Shore. On Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m., an equipment failure at a substation left many homes and businesses without power. The issue affects areas north of Gayfer Avenue.

