Epstein investigation continues, former associate kept from evidence

NEW YORK (AP) – An investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls and women is still active, leading prosecutors to take steps to prevent lawyers for his incarcerated ex-girlfriend from learning too much about it. Manhattan prosecutors submitted a letter to a judge late Tuesday to delay giving materials from victims cooperating with the government to lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. The 58-year-old Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s and sometimes joined the abuse. Prosecutors want to delay turning materials from some victims over to the defense until eight weeks before a trial set for July. A message seeking comment was left with lawyers for Maxwell.
