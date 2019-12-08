Enterprise High School remembers hero in deadly NAS Pensacola shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Enterprise High School is remembering their alum and hero in the deadly NAS Pensacola shooting.

WDHN reports Joshua Kaleb Watson of Enterprise died after Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola, resulting in his own death along with three other people. Eight other people were hurt in the shooting.

Watson graduated from Enterprise High School. The school posted to Facebook a tribute him Saturday.

Words cannot describe the feeling of pain and sadness we feel in learning of the tragic death of EHS graduate Josh…

Posted by Enterprise High School on Friday, December 6, 2019

The school’s principal took to Twitter to share his sentiments about Josh. Writing in part, “he was an incredible young man that would [have made] this country a better place.”

