Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car

by: The Associated Press

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. (AP) – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 15th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 18 total deaths this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 4-month-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County, in a rural area west of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

