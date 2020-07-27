Employees at Disney World praise company’s safety protocols

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Two weeks after reopening, workers at Disney World are praising the company for the safety protocols that have been implemented to protect against the new coronavirus. But questions remain about whether it will matter to paying guests of Disney World and its crosstown rivals, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. More than 75 million visitors came to Orlando in 2018, mostly due to its reputation as a theme park mecca. But the coronavirus has upended Orlando’s status as the most visited place in the U.S. The hotel occupancy rate is down more than 60% from a year ago.

