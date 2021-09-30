Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Enterprise teenager

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday night, a missing child alert was issued for an Enterprise teenager.

12-year-old Jackie Bolden was last seen in the East Silver Oak Drive and Regal Street area at around 3:40 p.m. after getting off a school bus, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, possibly wearing a pink shirt and tights, who is on foot. She is approximately 4’00” and is 80 lbs.

The EPD requests that residents of this neighborhood check their security cameras and doorbell cameras.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackie Bolden, please contact Enterprise authorities at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip here. You can also contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Center at 334-347-2222.