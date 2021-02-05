Emergency missing child alert for Alabama teen

SUMITON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Sumiton, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating McKenzy Elise Jinright. McKenzy Elise Jinright is a 17-year-old white female with brown hair with blue ends that was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She was last seen on February 5, 2021 in the area of Ragsdale Loop at 5:15 am in Sumiton, Alabama and is believed to be attempting to leave the state of Alabama. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McKenzy Jinright, please contact the Sumiton Police Department at (205) 648-3261 or call 911.

