Emergency crews respond to partial building collapse in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — Emergency crews responded to a partial building collapse in the French Quarter Saturday morning.
A parapet wall partially collapsed in the 600 block of Toulouse Street. No injuries were reported.
The area is blocked off as crews work the scene.
