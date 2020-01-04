Emergency crews respond to partial building collapse in French Quarter

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) -- A close call for Chickasaw Firefighters Friday night after a vehicle crashes into their truck while they worked on a crash scene. It’s the kind of thing that gives first responders nightmares. The aftermath of this crash between a Chickasaw fire truck and another vehicle on I-65 was caught on camera by Kelly Finley Friday night.

Pictures posted Saturday morning by the Chickasaw Fire Department shows the destruction up close. The post says their fire truck was hit by another vehicle while crews worked another incident on the scene. An official says no firefighters were hurt but the driver of the other vehicle had to be taken to the hospital.