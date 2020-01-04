Emergency crews respond to partial building collapse in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — Emergency crews responded to a partial building collapse in the French Quarter Saturday morning.

A parapet wall partially collapsed in the 600 block of Toulouse Street. No injuries were reported.

The area is blocked off as crews work the scene.

