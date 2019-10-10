Emerald Republic Brewing Co. to open this fall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Downtown Pensacola is getting a new brewery.

Phillip Zayas, owner of Emerald Republic Brewing Co., hopes to open his brewery at the corner of on West Government Street and South H Street sometime during the holiday season.

Zayas told News 5 the brewery will have a laid-back, dark vibe, one that encourages putting your phone away and focusing on the ones around you.

“The focus is becoming a community,” Zayas said.

Zayas said he has more than a decade of craft beer and brewing experience. He said he decided it was time to put his experience to a different use and open his own brewery.

Zayas, originally from New Jersey, said when he moved down to Florida, he met a lot of great local people. He drew inspiration from them when envisioning the brewery.

“When we moved down here, there was a lot of good people and good vibes so we decided to make a space that was reflective of that,” he said. “That’s why (the brewery) is for people and as much family enjoyment as possible.”

Zayas said once Emerald Republic opens, it will open late afternoon and close around midnight on the weekdays. On the weekends, he imagines it being open from about noon to midnight.

He said he’s excited for people to try out the brews.

“We want people to decide who we are for themselves,” Zayas said, when asked to describe the brewery. “And we’re OK with that.”