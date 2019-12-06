Emerald Republic Brewing Co. now open. Take a look inside.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Republic Brewing Company brewery opened Thursday night off West Government Street in downtown Pensacola.

The brewery, located at 1414 W. Government St., is owned by Phillip Zayas, who in October described it as having a “dark, laid-back vibe.”

Inside the brewery, there’s a room with a view of the brew room, so guests can see where all the magic — or brewing happens. Theres also arcade games, including PacMan and Mortal Kombat.

Walk through a set of doors, and there’s a tap room, where guests can enjoy their brews inside. The room, like Zayas suggests, has a dark vibe to it with unique decorations.

Outside, there’s several thousand square feet of open space with chairs, umbrellas, a fire pit and even a hammock for guests to enjoy.

Zayas said he hopes Emerald Republic is a community gathering place the whole family can enjoy.

Zayas, originally from New Jersey, said when he moved down to Florida, he met a lot of great local people. He drew inspiration from them when envisioning the brewery.

“When we moved down here, there was a lot of good people and good vibes so we decided to make a space that was reflective of that,” he said in October. “That’s why (the brewery) is for people and as much family enjoyment as possible.”

The brewery is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Check out its Facebook page Emerald Republic Brewing for more information on its beers.