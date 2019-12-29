Electric scooters popping up in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Getting around downtown Mobile may be a little easier. New electric scooters appeared on the streets of downtown Saturday.

We first told you about the scooters coming to Mobile on Christmas, when Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted to social media that the scooters would be coming to the Port City.

Some we spoke with downtown say they are ready to scoot around downtown. Others, not so sure.

“I think it’s a little easier transportation,” said Audrie Rivers.

“I don’t have good luck on scooters,” said Reese Wiggins.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” said Rich Akers.

Dozens of the black and green scooters are lining the streets of Mobile. The “Gotcha” brand electric scooters are being delivered.

“It would certainly be convenient. I work downtown,” said Akers.

And while some are happy to see the sharable transportation pop up, others have reservations.

“There are goods and bads. I think time will tell if it will actually be worth the effort of having them, the hassle of having them. But, I’ll give them the chance,” said Akers.

Mayor Stimpson made the announcement on Christmas Day, posting to social media, “We must have been very good this year, Santa’s sending electric scooters to Downtown Mobile!”

Gotcha is already operating in most states across the country, and some who have visited another city with the sharable scooters have some concerns.

“In San Antonio when I was there, they ended up kind of strewn all over the place. So, it wasn’t that great. So you’d always have to dodge and watch out. But a small amount, it might be a pretty cool idea. people probably would enjoy it,” said Josh Adkison.

We have reached out to the city, they say the scooters operate from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

They cost $1.00 to rent the scooter, and then $0.20 per minute you ride. All you need to make them roll is an app, you scan the barcode, pay to ride and take off.

