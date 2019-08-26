Electric rental bikes a big hit in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A new electric bike company has been growing in Baldwin County since opening earlier this year. Pedego Electric Bikes is a national brand that local owner Dean Williams wanted to bring to the coast.

“We have every type of bike, even for people with knee issues or problems,” explains Williams.

The store, located near Rouses in Orange Beach, allows visitors to rent the bikes for $15 per hour. They can travel the southern part of the county and ride trails, or check out the beaches.

“It’s just an opportunity for everyone in our state to come down here and maybe enjoy something they’ve never seen before,” said Williams.

The Pedego brand can be found across the country, but the Orange Beach location is the only store in Alabama, for now.