Electability boosts Biden, Sanders falls short

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden went into Tuesday’s primaries riding a wave of voter confidence about his chances of victory in November – and that propelled him to wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Democratic primary voters in those states were more likely to think the former vice president could defeat President Donald Trump in the general election, compared with Biden’s top rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. That’s according to AP VoteCast surveys.

About 80% of voters in Michigan and Missouri believe Biden could beat the incumbent president, while roughly 90% in Mississippi feel that way. Just about 60% of voters in each state think Sanders would be likely to defeat Trump.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)