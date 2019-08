BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A new bridge 215 feet above Mobile River, a higher bayway expanded to eight lanes and a price tag of 2 point 1 billion dollars. An ambitious project that may never happen.

"I don't think that the bridge project that is currently proposed by the administration and ALDOT is going to move forward." State Senator Chris Elliott says it's time for ALDOT to go back to the drawing board and try again. "We have to go back to what we can afford and once we do that then we will know what we can design for but a design that is pie in the sky, a design there is no hope of funding, is almost doomed to failure."