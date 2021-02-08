Elberta Mardi Gras parade set to roll while other communities cancel celebrations

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Decorations are up and the Mardi Gras season is in full swing in Elberta, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had our Veterans Day parade, as well as our Fourth of July fireworks so we’ve been very capable of maintaining safety and by asking people in the community and visitors as well to wear masks,” said councilwoman Vicky Norris.

The small town is continuing with their celebration this coming Saturday. The parade is set to roll at 2 p.m. It’ll be a rare sight in Baldwin County considering most other events have been canceled this year.

“Because of our farm town feel and our spacing we can continue to bring these types of events,” added Norris.

The parade route is a little under two miles, according to Norris. She’s urging everyone to mask up and to keep their distance. The parade will start on Illinois Street, continue east onto Highway 98, and then go north onto County Road 83. Even though the parade will still roll there will be some noticeable changes due to the pandemic.

This year there won’t be any school bands performing and for those wanting to stay home, the parade will be streamed live on Facebook. We’re told the route is a little longer this year, too, in order to help with the congestion and to give everyone space.

Lineup is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.