Elberta High School placed on brief lockdown after online threats

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

Radar

Today's Forecast

Download the WKRG News 5 Weather APP

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE FROM BALDWIN COUNTY SCHOOLS

The Baldwin County Public School System is committed to the safety of our students and further, being transparent with our parents. We briefly placed the school in lockdown out of an abundance of caution after online threats made by two students were discovered.

Elberta Police and school administration acted quickly and the threats were investigated. The students will be handled in the appropriate manner and the lockdown has been lifted.

As they often do, rumors may start to spread and I encourage you to not participate in those. Confirmed information will be sent by me, the school system and law enforcement.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories