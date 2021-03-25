Elberta High School placed on brief lockdown after online threats

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE FROM BALDWIN COUNTY SCHOOLS

The Baldwin County Public School System is committed to the safety of our students and further, being transparent with our parents. We briefly placed the school in lockdown out of an abundance of caution after online threats made by two students were discovered.

Elberta Police and school administration acted quickly and the threats were investigated. The students will be handled in the appropriate manner and the lockdown has been lifted.

As they often do, rumors may start to spread and I encourage you to not participate in those. Confirmed information will be sent by me, the school system and law enforcement.



