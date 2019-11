ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Elberta High School Football Coach Greg Seibert has resigned. Baldwin County Public Schools Spokesperson Terry Wilhite said “The principal states he wants to take the sports program in a different direction.”

News 5 spoke with Coach Seibert on the phone about the move.

“I was taken aback to say the least, I didn’t wake up this morning thinking I was going to lose my job,” he said. Seibert says he is taking some time with his family before deciding what to do next.