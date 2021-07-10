Elberta firefighter fighting for his life after suffering rare infection

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — An Elberta firefighter is fighting for his life after suffering from two rare diseases.

Now the community is coming together, hoping for a miracle.

WKRG News 5 has spoken with Josh Hines before. He needed a kidney back in 2017 after suffering from a rare disease.

He’s now been placed in hospice and the community rallying behind him again.

The 30-year-old has been a volunteer firefighter with the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department for more than a decade. His family and friends say he has a warrior’s spirit and is committed to being a firefighter.

Hines was unable to get a kidney transplant and was still on dialysis when a new infection took over. Doctors in Georgia recently had to amputate both of his legs after a rare skin condition caused the infection.

Although he’s been placed in hospice, loved ones are still holding out hope. The fire department is now raising money to help with his medical bills.

“We’re holding it together. We are a close department. This department is like a family. We get together multiple times a year just to spend time with each other. Josh was always the one that kept everybody laughing. It tough for everyone,” Elberta Fire Chief Nick Scheer said.

The fire department has an event scheduled on Aug. 7 to raise money. They are currently taking donations as well. Click here to donate.