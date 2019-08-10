Elberta boy, Bax Duddy, loses battle with cancer

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Baxter Duddy passed away Saturday morning, after fighting brain and spinal cancer for more than 3 years.

His family posted the following message on Facebook.

At 7:13 this morning Baxter took his last breath and took off running into the arms of God and is now watching over us, everyday, with a BIG HAPPY Smile on his face. He never gave up and fought until the very last second. We love you so much Bubba, we will miss you more and more everyday, but we know you are Running and Playing and doing ALLLL the things you deserve to do! Our hearts are Broken, I’m not sure how we will get thru this, but I know you are surrounding us all. We are begging for Love and Prayers as we go through this. Bax Strong, Facebook

The last time News 5 spoke with Baxter, his mother spoke to the 8-year-old’s strength and positivity throughout the process.

“Baxter has been through more than anybody could imagine, yet he has remained so tough and so strong through it all, and without complaining too much, very little tears,” she said.

The video included this story is from March, when Baxter flew to Georgia to see his special care doctor.