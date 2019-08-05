Eight Mile murder suspect pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old in Eight Mile last month was in court Monday morning for an arraignment.

25-year-old Dougasian McGrew entered a plea of not guilty to a judge in a Mobile County courtroom.

21-year-old George Ralph Leverette III was found shot multiple times Monday, July 29, outside a home near the intersection of Hiawatha Court on Indian Springs Drive. The victim didn’t live at the home where he was found. The MCSO says it appears the man tried to get out of the vehicle after being shot to get help.

McGrew was arrested after they searched Knollwood Apartments Wednesday. He’s charged with murder, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a forged instrument and possession of marijuana.

Mobile County detectives say it was a drug deal gone wrong. In court last week, detectives shared evidence alledging McGrew and the victim knew each other. The detective said in court McGrew reportedly made threats against the victim hours before he was killed.

McGrew’s lawyer argued during that bond hearing, there is no proof McGrew followed through on the threats.